Who are they? CCTV appeal after shopkeeper assaulted in Highgate armed robbery

Play video

Police want to track down three men seen on CCTV after a shopkeeper was assaulted during a violent armed robbery in north London.

Officers say two men were carrying crowbars during the raid on a popular store on Archway Road.

They got away with cash and cigarettes and were seen running from the shop before getting on a Tube at Highgate.

"This was a shocking and violent robbery which occurred in a popular shop which has formed part of the community for a large number of years ," said PC Daryl Belsey, from North Area CID.

"The incident would have been terrifying for the member of staff who was attacked - thankfully he was not seriously injured," he added.

Police investigating the case think the people seen on CCTV live locally are are urging anyone who recognises them to get in touch.

The attack happened on Saturday, 6 November at around 6:30pm. Anyone with information can call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6270/6Nov.