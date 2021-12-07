Just 1% of rape victims in London saw their case reach trial and the majority of people who reported the crime withdrew complaints after speaking with the Metropolitan Police, a review has found.

Rape victims in the capital felt "belittled" and "not believed" by officers, the London Rape Review showed.

Reports were withdrawn because "police officers may be inadvertently influencing victim/survivor confidence and decisions," said Claire Waxman, London’s independent victims’ commissioner.

One victim told an independent sexual violence adviser (ISVA) that reporting their attack was the "biggest mistake" they had ever made.

"They didn’t believe me, they belittled me, questioned my lifestyle and minimised my experiences," the victim said in the report conducted by the mayor’s office for policing and crime.

"I felt worse for months compared to before my experience of reporting, and then to so quickly be told that my case had no merit and wasn’t prosecutable was the most invalidating experience."

London Rape Review findings:

64% of rape reports were withdrawn within 30 days – an increase from 18% in 2019

38% withdrew reports within 7 days

1% of rape victims saw their case reach trial - a 2% decrease from 2019

Police requests for phones should only be on the basis of a reasonable line of enquiry, but it was common for people who reported rape to be asked by officers for their phones in order to search their digital data, ISVAs said.

One was told by a police officer "We took your phone to discredit you, that’s what we do, the system is set up against the victim," a case study included in the report showed.

In some cases alleged victims were "explicitly told at the time of the request that the investigation will not be able to move forward if they don’t provide the phone," the report says.

London’s independent victims’ commissioner, Claire Waxman

It added: "When challenged on potentially disproportionate requests, police officers often state that they are just pre-empting what the CPS will ask for."

One victim said: "I was informed on a top line level that they wanted seven years of data from my phone, and that it may help the case but not any actual reason why.

"I had told the police that the perpetrator and myself had no contact and did not have each other’s details, but was still asked to hand my phone over."

Responding to the review, the Metropolitan Police said it is "absolutely determined to increase the number of perpetrators brought to justice."

Commander Melanie Dales, the Met’s lead on public protection, said the force is investing £11 million in digital forensics.

"We know there is more to do to increase the number of cases brought before the courts," she said. "We welcome the report from the London Victims’ Commissioner and look forward to working with her to improve outcomes for victims."