Mother and boyfriend in court over baby’s death in Putney

A mother and her boyfriend have appeared in court over the death of a 15-month-old baby in south-west London.

Jacob Lennon died after allegedly suffering a severe head injury at the family home in Putney on August 27 2019.

Medics found Jacob collapsed early on the morning of August 27 2019 after receiving a 999 call.

He was taken to a west London hospital and pronounced dead at 7.22am the same day.

A special post-mortem examination confirmed the cause of death was a head injury.

It also revealed a series of alleged historic injuries, including to his genitals, suggesting "systematic abuse."

His mother, Louise Lennon, 31, has been charged with child neglect and causing or allowing the death of a child.

Jake Drummond, also 31, has been charged with Jacob’s murder and causing him grievous bodily harm.

On Tuesday, the pair appeared at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing.

Prosecutor Sally O’Neill QC said the numerous historic injuries suggested a "concerted sadistic series of assaults on a small child."

Drummond, who is not the baby’s father, appeared in court by video-link from Wandsworth prison and Lennon sat in the dock.

The defendants, who now have separate addresses in Wandsworth, south-west London, spoke only to confirm their identities.

Judge Anthony Leonard set a plea and case management hearing for February 22 next year.

Drummond was further remanded in custody while Lennon was granted continued conditional bail.