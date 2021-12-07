Oslo council is set to vote on whether to send a new Christmas tree to Trafalgar Square after this year's spruce was mocked by Londoners for looking "anaemic."

The 21-metre Norwegian spruce attracted the wrong kind of attention when it landed in the capital last month, with passers-by labelling it "thin," "anaemic" and even "ugly".

Norway has given Britain a spruce every year since 1947 to express thanks for support in the Second World War but this year's gift wasn't as gratefully received by Londoners.

One social media user said: "As a Norwegian Brit, I’m truly embarrassed ..."

A Westminster Council spokesperson defended the offering as a symbol of friendship, adding: "I don’t know what people expect a 90-year-old 72ft tree to look like, but it is going to be different from a tree you have in your home."

However, the highest decision-making body in the Norwegian capital is set to decide whether it should be replaced.

Conservative opposition leader Anne Haabeth Rygg told The Times she does not think a new tree will arrive on time and proposed Norway pays for London to source a new one locally.

"I've seen pictures of the tree looking sad and it shouldn't," she said.

"The Brits played an important part in helping us win the war and this is supposed to be a symbol of appreciation."

Criticism of the tree's appearance did not stop crowds gathering to watch the lights switched on last Thursday.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Mayor of Oslo Marianne Borgen said: "It is really an honour for me to present to you this year’s Christmas tree from Oslo."

The tree is chopped down in a PEFC certified forest in November, before being transported to London via boat and lorry.