Tottenham hit by Covid outbreak ahead of crucial Europa Conference League match

Tottenham has been hit by a coronavirus outbreak at the club ahead of a busy festive schedule, including Thursday's crucial Europa Conference League match against Rennes.

A number of first-team players and two members of the coaching staff have tested positive ahead of further PCR tests on Tuesday.

The outbreak looks set to impact Thursday's match as well as Premier League games at Brighton and Leicester.

Spurs saw matches against Aston Villa and Fulham called off last season due to Covid-19, while two players posted false positive results on a lateral flow test earlier this term, but were later cleared to play by a negative PCR test.

Boss Antonio Conte will be hoping something similar happens again and that there are no more positive tests ahead of a crunch period.

It is unlikely the Rennes game will be called off. A team needs to have fewer than 13 available players, or no registered goalkeeper available, to be at risk under UEFA rules.

Spurs could consider asking the Premier League to call off the Brighton game on Sunday if the situation worsens.

The league works on a case-by-case basis and if a club does request a game to be postponed, it would be a Premier League board decision.

Spurs are not commenting.