CCTV appeal over Islington sexual assault after women left London nightclub

Play video

Police investigating the sexual assault of a woman attacked after getting into what she thought was a private hire vehicle are looking for a man seen on CCTV.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was with a friend when she left a nightclub in central London in the early hours of the morning.

The pair got suspicious when the driver went the wrong way and offered them a drink.

They got out the car on Hornsey Road in Islington where the driver is accused of sexually assaulting the young woman before driving off towards Holloway Road.

In a statement police said: "Officers attended and established the woman, aged in her 20s, had been with a friend when they left a nightclub in Westminster at approximately 03:00hrs [on Sunday, 25 July].

"An investigation was launched and detectives carried out a number of enquiries, including reviewing ANPR data and recovering CCTV footage.

"Anyone who recognises the man in the image is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 1441/25Jul. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."