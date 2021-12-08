Play video

A daughter who lost her mum to Covid on the same day of Downing Street's alleged Christmas party said she was appalled by the "insensitivity" of their actions.

Jackie Green’s mother Beryl died in hospital without family around her last December because they were following the government rules to control the spread of coronavirus.

Jackie, from south London, said the government appeared to turn a blind eye to their own rules.

"Words fail me really," Jackie told ITV News.

"First of all the insensitivity of it, insensitivity to all the people - not just people who have lost loved ones - but all the people who made sacrifices.

"We respected these rules because we felt they were important and yet the government felt they were above that and could do exactly what they pleased," she added.

Jackie Green’s mother Beryl died last December

During Prime Ministers Questions Boris Johnson apologised after a video was released by ITV News showing his staff laughing about a party in Downing Street last Christmas. Mr Johnson said any rule breakers would be disciplined.

The Prime Minister has asked Cabinet Secretary Simon Case to investigate whether events in Number 10 last year broke strict lockdown rules, adding how he was furious to see the leaked video.

Jackie Green had a message of her own for Boris Johnson, saying he had to uncover the truth.

"It’s not enough to apologise now, We’ve gone past an apology, he needs to tell the truth," she said.

"This is an incredibly serious issue, incredibly serious.

"People have lost their lives, this isn’t just a governmental mistake.

Many, many people have lost their lives and many, many people are still suffering the effects of Covid," she added.