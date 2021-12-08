Mercedes ends controversial Grenfell insulation partnership with Kingspan

Mercedes have ended their sponsorship deal with Kingspan, saying it is “not appropriate” to continue the partnership.

Kingspan’s logo appeared on the helmet of Lewis Hamilton at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday, sparking protests after it emerged Kingspan products were used in Grenfell Tower, where 72 people were killed in a fire four years ago.

Mercedes said in a statement: “The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team and Kingspan have announced they have mutually agreed to end their partnership.

“Announced last week, the new partnership included Kingspan chairing a new Sustainability Working Group for the team, and aimed to deliver carbon reductions through their leading-edge environmentally sustainable solutions for the team’s future campus.

“However, both parties have subsequently concluded that it is not appropriate for the partnership to move forward at the current point in time, notwithstanding its intended positive impact, and we have therefore agreed that it will be discontinued with immediate effect.”

Grenfell United which represents bereaved families and survivors groups welcomed Mercedes' announcement.

"We met with Toto Wolff [Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team principal] and shared the facts from the Grenfell Inquiry and Mercedes came to their own conclusion," Grenfell United said.

"Mercedes have taken a stance in their decision to disassociate themselves with Kingspan. They have shown that people can be put before profit"

"It’s good to see a company with global reach listen to the facts and do the right thing," the statement added.

Last week Communities Secretary Michael Gove said ministers could change the rules on advertising on racing cars if the decision wasn't reversed.

This morning Mr Gove tweeted: "This is the right decision. I am grateful to Toto Wolff from Mercedes for listening to Grenfell United engaging with Government and ending this deal."