The Prince of Wales has donated bags of food to Afghan refugees and people who lived in Grenfell Tower as he attended an Advent service in west London.

Charles visited the Holy Trinity Brompton church in South Kensington, where he donated several Christmas-themed "bags of kindness" towards the church’s Love Christmas programme, which supports disadvantaged people.

The Highgrove-branded material bags were filled with Waitrose Duchy-branded food including chocolate, crackers, biscuits, mince pies and cupboard staples including lentils and beans.

They are being sent to Afghan refugees, people who lived in Grenfell Tower, prisoners and people who live in deprived areas of London.

The prince met representatives from several charities during his visit Credit: Peter Nicolls/PA

Charles watched a short service, which included hearing testimonies from persecuted Christians who previously lived in Iran.

Jose Rad, who is originally from Iran and moved to the UK five years ago, gave the prince a bunch of flowers.

"Oh I should have brought something for you," Charles responded.

Charles asked the 36-year-old what he did for a living and Rad responded: "I’m a barber, I can cut your hair if you like," to which the prince laughed and touched the back of his neck.

Charles donated bags of kindness for disadvantaged people Credit: Peter Nicolls/PA

Rad said: "I told him about my work, where I’ve been cutting the hair of homeless people and Afghan refugees in my spare time.

"It was lovely [meeting Charles], I loved it. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. I’m so happy."

Later, Charles spoke to people who were packing up the bags of snacks and joked: "I hope I’m not getting in the way."

Lord Lieutenant of Greater London Sir Ken Olisa, said: "The high point for me today was seeing the organisers here packing tens of thousands of bags to present to lonely people over Christmas, which is the spirit of what we all stand for."

He added: "Prince Charles was very pleased to be here. He’s not been here for 10 years, so it was important for him to come back.

"He’s done quite a lot focusing attention on the persecution of Christians, and other faiths, and so he was grateful for what was laid on today."