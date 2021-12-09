Foxes were mostly likely to be behind a spate of cat deaths in south London blamed on the so-called "Croydon cat killer," new research shows.

A study by Royal Veterinary College (RVC) has linked fox DNA to the high-profile deaths of more than 300 felines that were found mutilated across south London between 2014 and 2018.

The Metropolitan Police spent three years investigating the deaths, amid fears a cat serial killer was at large, but concluded in 2018 that foxes were responsible for the deaths.

In three cases, CCTV footage showed foxes carrying cats’ lifeless bodies in their jaws.

More than 30,000 people signed a petition protesting the Met's findings, but RVC researchers have now backed the findings after carrying out DNA tests on 32 of the cat carcasses.

A team led by Dr Henny Martineau, Head of Veterinary Forensic Pathology, found a "clear link" between the mutilated cats and the presence of fox DNA on the carcasses.

"There was also a clear association between puncture wounds, consistent with scavenging by carnivores, and the deceased cats," the research added.

Foxes are behind the so-called Croydon cat killings, new scientific research shows

The study, published in the Veterinary Pathology journal, said there was no evidence linking humans to the mutilation.

Puncture wounds on 10 of the cats matched a pattern found on lambs that had been mutilated by foxes, researchers said.

Other causes of cat deaths identified by the team included traffic accidents, liver failure and the ingestion of antifreeze.

Eight of the deceased cats were found to have suffered from cardiorespiratory disease in life.

"The narrative of the so-called 'cat killer' was a good example of the human tendency to pick out what we want from data, demonstrating our inclination to stop investigating when we think we have made a major discovery or noticed a particular pattern," Dr Martineau said.

"It is the job of scientists – in this instance, veterinary pathologists – to identify and overcome such confirmation bias."

Stuart Orton, East Hertfordshire Chief Inspector, said he hoped the findings brought "some comfort" to cat owners who believed their pets had been targeted maliciously.

"It also provides law enforcement colleagues with the ability to review any future investigations from a scientifically supported and evidence-based approach," he added.