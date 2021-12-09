E-fit released of man suspected of sexual assault near Clapham Common

Police have released an e-fit image of a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman near Clapham Common.

The victim was walking on Englewood Roadon, off Clapham Common Southside, at around 2am on Saturday, 25 September when she was attacked.

She had stopped to look in her bag when a man approached her from behind, grabbed her and sexually assaulted her.

The woman shouted at the man to get away and he walked off in the direction of Clapham Common.Detective Constable Annie Henry of the Central South Command Unit said: "We are releasing this e-fit in the hope that someone recognises the person pictured.

"This attack would have been terrifying for the woman and we are continuing to support her as our investigation continues."If you can assist our investigation, please don’t hesitate to contact police – this man needs to be identified and held to account for his actions."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 1268/25Sep, or to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.