Fresh strikes to disrupt London Night Tube this weekend

London's Night Tube services will be disrupted again this weekend as union members strike over new rotas.

Passengers on Central and Victoria lines face "severe disruption" on Friday and Saturday evening when members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) walk out for eight hours from 7pm on both nights.

London Underground (LU) says it is "reasonable" that Tube drivers work up to four night shift weekends every year, while the RMT says drivers have not agreed to the new rotas.

Nick Dent, LU’s director of customer operations, said: "We’ve been speaking to the RMT for some months about this dispute, and have guaranteed there will be no job losses and anyone who wants to stay part-time has been able to.

"Tube drivers will be rostered to work up to four night shift weekends every year, which they’ll be able to swap with colleagues as they wish, which we think is reasonable."

Plans to partially relaunch the overnight service last month were hit by walkouts over the night rosters, with TfL unable to confirm the frequency of trains and evening passengers warned of "little or no service."

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "The action goes ahead for the simple reason that LU rejected an offer from RMT on Tuesday that they know was a solution, that they admit is cost-neutral to run, and they are now prolonging a dispute that will cost them more than settling because their managers have made a series of errors and don’t want to admit it publicly.

"Londoners are paying the price for the mistakes of LU management. London has enough problems without the botched handling by Tube chiefs of this dispute."

London Underground advised passengers to check before they travel and consider using buses where possible.