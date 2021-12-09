The London playgrounds made from Happy Meal toys

Playgrounds made from recycled McDonald's Happy Meal toys have opened across London for families with children in hospital.

The fast food chain also donated £250,000 to four Ronald McDonald House Charities across the capital to pay for 10,000 nights for families who need a 'home away from home' while their ill or injured child is in hospital.

Michelle Biggs is from Basildon, but her three-month old daughter is being treated at a hospital in Lambeth, south east London.

She and her family have been staying at Evelina London House for up to a week at a time.

She told ITV News London's Antoine Allen the new playground will bring her other children "so much more joy."

Michelle Biggs' baby daughter is being treated in a nearby hospital

"They love being out in the open and to be able to share it with other children is really important, especially when they're going through something so difficult," she said.

Ronan Keating opened the new playground and described the eco-friendly facility "brilliant."

The dad-of-five said the centres give families respite "for their sanity" while their loved one is being cared for in children's hospitals nearby.

Keating said the centres mean families are "not sleeping on the floor in the hospital, they get a few hours to come here, have a shower, get a little bit of food, talk to other people - for their sanity - who are going through the same thing."

More than 800 families a year use the centres, which rely on fundraising and donations.