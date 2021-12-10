Inquest jurors are expected to return their conclusions into whether police failings contributed to the deaths of four young, gay men killed by rapist Stephen Port.

Port, now 46, is expected to die behind bars after killing Anthony Walgate, 23, Gabriel Kovari, 22, Daniel Whitworth, 21, and 25-year-old Jack Taylor between June 2014 and September 2015.

He lured them to his flat in Barking, east London, and gave them fatal doses of GHB before dumping their bodies nearby.

But police in Barking failed to link Port to the deaths despite detective work carried out by the victims’ family and friends that would lead them to the culprit.

Coroner Sarah Munro QC has already directed 11 jurors at Barking Town Hall – a minute’s walk from where Port killed his victims and left their bodies to be discovered – to return conclusions that the four men were "unlawfully killed."

Jurors have been told to look at the police investigations that followed the death of Port’s first victim, fashion student Walgate, from Hull.

Sending them out to consider their conclusions on December 2, Munro said: "You will need to consider whether or not in your view certain features of the three investigations that followed the discovery of each of the bodies of Anthony, Gabriel and Daniel contributed to the deaths of Port’s subsequent victims."

They included any "error, omission or circumstance" that either probably or may have contributed to deaths, Munro said.

Stephen Port (left), and victims Daniel Whitworth, Jack Taylor, Anthony Walgate, and Gabriel Kovari Credit: PA

The daily inquest hearings, which began in the first week in October, heard evidence that police ignored intelligence, that the Metropolitan Police murder squad turned down requests from the borough officers to take over the investigations, and that key forensic evidence was missed.

Officers were accused of a lack of professional curiosity, leaving family members and friends of the victims to carry out their own investigations.

The coroner ruled out homophobia as an issue for the jury to consider in its conclusions.

The conclusions are expected to be returned from midday.