Police 'have blood on their hands' say sisters of Stephen Port victim

The sisters who cracked the case of their brother's death at the hands of serial killer Stephen Port have called for police officers involved in the case to lose their jobs.

Jenny and Donna Taylor told ITV News London they believe officers tasked with investigating the death of Jack Taylor - Port's fourth victim in Barking, east London - should not still be in the force.

"We do feel like the police have got blood on their hands. They might as well have loaded a gun and handed it to him," Jenny Taylor said.

Their 25-year-old brother was dumped in a graveyard near Port's flat, the same location where the chef left his previous two victims, Gabriel Kovari, 22, and Daniel Whitworth, 21. The first young man he killed, Anthony Walgate, 23, was left outside his flat.

Police failed to link the deaths, which took place over a 16-month period.

Their "fundamental failures" probably cost lives, according to damning inquest conclusions on Friday but no officers have lost their jobs and some have even been promoted.

"Why should these people continue in their role?" asked Donna Taylor. "If they weren't good enough in 2014 and they weren't good enough in 2015, what makes them good enough now? It's disgusting."

A CCTV still of Jack Taylor walking with Stephen Port to the killer's Barking flat the night before he died

The families of Port's victims said they were "elated" at Friday's findings but renewed accusations that homophobia played a part in officers' failures to listen to their concerns.

Walgate’s mother, Sarah Sak, said the jurors’ conclusion is a "massive victory" but she is "disappointed" they were not allowed to consider prejudice.

She also called for officers responsible for the failings to be disciplined and even sacked.

The Metropolitan Police apologised over the "devastating" findings.

Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball issued an apology on behalf of the Met but rejected the families’ claim that homophobia played a part.

The police watchdog confirmed it is considering reopening its inquiry into the bungled original investigations.