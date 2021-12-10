Sex attacker who tricked his way into women's hotel rooms jailed for 10 years

A "very dangerous" sex attacker who tricked his way into hotel rooms in east London to sexually assault women has been jailed for 10 years.

Hugo Delgado, 22, targeted lone women staying in different hotels in Shoreditch in October 2019.

Delgado, of Woodford Green, assaulted one woman in her room while she was asleep after persuading hotel staff to give him a room key card, claiming he was her husband.

Less than a week later, Delgado followed another woman to a different hotel and after failing to obtain key cards from staff he accessed her room through an unlocked door.

He was found guilty of assault by penetration, sexual assault and trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence at a trial that concluded in August.

On Thursday Delgado was sentenced to 10 years in jail and will spend a further four years on licence. He will remain on the Sex Offenders' Register for life.

The court heard how on the evening of 6 October 2019 Delgado approached a lone woman in her 50s at a hotel in Shoreditch and claimed the room she was entering was actually his.

The woman showed him her key card and told him to discuss the issue with reception.

Delgado then told reception staff he was the woman's husband and had left his key in the room. They gave him a key card and he left, returning at around 3am to enter the woman's room.

The woman was woken sometime after 5am by a naked Delgado after he had sexually assaulted her. She screamed and shouted for him to leave.

He put his clothes on and fled. CCTV footage showed him leaving the hotel at 5.25am

Less than a week later, on 12 October, at around 4:45am Delgado approached a woman in the street who had been on a night out with friends in Shoreditch and she walked off in the direction of Old Street.

The next memory the woman had was waking up in a hotel room and witnessing Delgado performing a sexual act. She had also been sexually assaulted.

The incident was reported to police later that morning. When officers went to the hotel they found Delgado in the room and arrested him.

Officers then found that earlier the same night, Delgado had tried to obtain key cards for two rooms at the hotel. He gave the wrong name for one of the rooms and the other wasn't occupied.

It's believed he accessed the victim's room because the deadlock was not on.

The second victim gave an impact statement to the court in which she said:

“He will go to prison but prison is a place like any other for someone with no ethics, values, ambitions or goals.

"Meanwhile, I am left with hours and hours of therapy, police phone calls, reminders of a trauma I hope will not follow me for the rest of my life and a challenge to find myself again and pick up from where I left off, despite what I'm still going through."

"I still don’t know what happened to me and I’m not sure I want the police to tell me. All I need to know is that no one deserves this - no matter who they are, where they are and the state they are in. I’ve always been incredibly careful with whom I give my body. It had to be an act of love because otherwise, it went against my values and principles. Being raped smashed these principles, along with everything I was built on."

Delgado was identified from CCTV footage of him leaving a lift in the first hotel and he was charged with sex offences and trespass last year. While he was on remand awaiting trial, Delgado was charged with one count of exposure against a female prison officer.

He pleaded guilty to this offence on the same day he was convicted of the hotel attacks.

Detective Constable Rob Johnston, the investigating officer from the Metropolitan Police's Sapphire Investigations, said: "It is undeniable that a very dangerous man has been taken off the streets.

"I commend both of the victims for their courage and commitment in supporting the case. Without their support Delgado may have put further women at risk.

"There is no doubt it is difficult for victims to report these offences and recount their experiences. We have specially trained officers dedicated to providing ongoing support, care and guidance. I’m satisfied with the outcome of the trial but I fully appreciate that these incidents may have lifelong effects on the victims.

"I would encourage any further victims who have been assaulted but not reported the incident to come forward."