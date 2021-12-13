Covid boosters: Long queues for jabs after PM warns over Omicron variant

Londoners started queuing early on Monday for Covid boosters after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said everyone over 18 in England would be offered a jab from this week.

Queues were seen outside St Thomas' Hospital in central London as well as Sevenoaks Pharmacy in Kent.

People queuing for booster jabs at Sevenoaks Pharmacy in Kent

The surge in demand for jabs comes after the government said over-18s would be offered a Covid booster jab by the end of the year in England.

The target for giving every eligible adult a third dose was brought forward by a month over fears of a "tidal wave of Omicron" that could cause "very many deaths".

In a televised address to the nation, Boris Johnson announced that from Monday in England, the booster vaccine programme will be opened up to every adult over 18 who has had a second dose of the vaccine at least three months ago - the NHS booking system will be open to the younger age groups from Wednesday.

Lateral flow home test kits were unavailable on the Government website, as people waited to book a coronavirus vaccine.

The Government website on Monday said “there are no more home tests available”.

It advised people to “try again later” or to book a test site appointment instead.

Will the efforts to give booster jabs to the nation affect other parts of the health service?

Yes. Mr Johnson said the focus on boosters and making the new target achievable will mean some other appointments will need to be postponed until the new year.

But he said that if this is not done now, then the wave of Omicron “could be so big that cancellations and disruptions, like the loss of cancer appointments, would be even greater next year”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the Stow Health Vaccination centre in Westminster

What did the PM say about the variant and what is currently known about it?

Mr Johnson said there is evidence that Omicron is doubling in the UK every two to three days, adding that we know from “bitter experience” how exponential curves develop.

He said there is “no doubt” that the UK faces a “tidal wave” of Omicron infections.

He said it was “clear” that two doses of a vaccine are “simply not enough to give the level of protection we all need”, but that a booster can bring the level of protection back up.

Mr Johnson said there are currently patients with Omicron in hospital, adding that at this point scientists cannot say the new variant is less severe than previous variants.

“And even if that proved to be true, we already know it is so much more transmissible that a wave of Omicron through a population that was not boosted would risk a level of hospitalisation that could overwhelm our NHS and lead sadly to very many deaths,” he said.