Boy, 14, charged with murder of man in east London

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a 37-year-old man in east London.

Amandeep Mickey Singh Johal was stabbed in Rainham on December 1.

The Metropolitan Police said officers and paramedics were called to the scene just before 8pm after reports of a disturbance in the street involving a group of people.

Mr Johal was found unresponsive with a stab wound and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening injury to her wrist.

A 14-year-old has been charged with Mr Johal’s murder and with possession of a bladed article.

He appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on December 11 and at the Old Bailey on December 14.

He was remanded into local authority accommodation with conditions.

A plea hearing is set for March 1.

Two other boys, aged 17 and 14, were also arrested on suspicion of murder on December 9 but were later released on bail.

Four women, aged between 21 and 48, and a 17-year-old girl had also been arrested on suspicion of murder, but were released on bail to a date later in December.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident CAD 6386/1Dec221.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you wish to remain anonymous.