How a dedicated superfan turned official photographer for The Jam

Tap above to watch Duncan Golestani's interview with Derek D'Souza

During the late 1970s young music fan and amateur photographer Derek D'Souza began taking photos of his favourite band The Jam as he went to their concerts across London.

His pictures eventually caught the attention of frontman Paul Weller and Derek was commissioned to snap official photos for the band.

40 years and hundreds of photos later Derek's photography is on display in a new exhibition at the Barbican.

The free exhibition opens at the City of London Corporation’s Barbican Music Library on January 14. For more details see here.