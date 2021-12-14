Play video

"He has clearly broken the rules, he may have broken the law," London Mayor Sadiq Khan told ITV News London.

Former mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey has stood down from his role as chair of the London Assembly's policing body after going to a party which broke Covid rules.

The Conservative London Assembly member went to the Christmas gathering at Party headquarters last December.

After giving a speech some of his campaign team stayed on for an "unauthorised social gathering" which resulted in four people being disciplined.

His team called it a "serious error of judgement" and fully accepted the party should not have taken place.

A Conservative spokesperson said: "He does not want an unauthorised social gathering involving some former members of the London mayoral campaign team last December to distract from the Committee's important work holding the Mayor of London to account.

"He will continue to speak up for Londoners who no longer feel safe in our city and push for a strategy to tackle the disproportionate level of crime in London's black community."

Speaking to ITV News London mayor Sadiq Khan said Shaun Bailey had "done the right thing".

"He has set an example for the Prime Minister and those in government - those who are rule makers shouldn't be rule breakers.

It breaks down the trust and confidence the public needs to have with those of us in positions of power and influence," he added.