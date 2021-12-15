Shaun Bailey said sorry for a "serious error of judgement" after a photo emerged of the former mayoral candidate at a party which broke Covid rules.

Bailey said said he wanted to "apologise unreservedly" after being pictured with 23 supporters at gathering last year.

Some wore party hats, others held glasses of wine and a buffet was laid out on a table.

"I want to apologise unreservedly for attending a gathering held by some of my staff in my campaign office last December," Mr Bailey said.

"I gave a speech to my team to thank them for their efforts, before leaving shortly afterwards.

"It was a serious error of judgement at a time when Londoners were making immense sacrifices to keep us all safe and I regret it wholeheartedly, he added.

On Wednesday Bailey came under pressure today to resign from the London Assembly.

London Assembly's Police and Crime Committee sat this morning without Shaun Bailey

Mayor Sadiq Khan said it was inevitable and 'a matter of time' before Bailey would have to quit his City Hall post.

"I think it's inevitable he's going to have to resign from the London Assembly," Sadiq Khan said.

"I can't see how he stays on.

"I don't see how Londoners can have any confidence in him.

"I'm sure it's just a matter of time before he steps down, it's the right thing to do," Mr Khan added.

Bailey has already stood down as chair of the assembly's Police and Crime committee last night.