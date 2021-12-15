Singer Mabel cancels third performance after positive Covid cases within team

Pop star Mabel has been forced to cancel a third performance after positive coronavirus cases within her team.

The singer, 25, will no longer perform during The Brits Are Coming televised event on Saturday, during which this year’s nominations will be announced.

Announcing the news on Twitter, the Brits said rising star Gracey had agreed to step in and will be joined on stage by music producer Joel Corry.

Mabel, whose hits include Don’t Call Me Up and Finders Keepers, won the Brit Award for best British female solo artist in 2020.

On Sunday, Capital FM announced she had pulled out of performing at its Jingle Bell Ball at London’s O2 Arena.

“Some members of her team have tested positive for Covid-19, so she has to stay at home until she gets the all clear,” a statement said.

Later that day, she confirmed she would also not be appearing on the Strictly Come Dancing results show on Sunday evening.

She added: “Gutted to also announce I won’t be performing on Strictly Come Dancing tonight due to being exposed to covid.

“Important to be responsible and stay home whilst I wait for my results! Can’t wait to get back to doing what I love the most.”

A number of London West End theatre shows, including The Lion King and Life Of Pi, have been forced to cancel performances due to positive tests within the cast and crew.

The Music Venue Trust has also warned a member of the touring party testing positive for Covid-19 was among the biggest causes for gig cancellations in the last seven days.