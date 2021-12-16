Government accused of 'playing politics' with Transport for London's funding

The Government said it is "completely untrue" that it is "playing politics" with Transport for London’s funding.

At transport questions, shadow transport minister Sam Tarry asked the Transport Secretary to "get around the table today" with the Mayor of London to help TfL.

Labour MP Mr Tarry told the Commons: "Yet again this Government seems to be engaging in a blatant act of political sabotage for London’s vital transport networks.

"This week Londoners have listened to Government advice, done the right thing and worked from home to keep our NHS and communities safe, and as a result passenger levels of course dropped by over a quarter, which means there is a further impact on TFL’s revenue.

"All the while ministers continue to force a cliff-edge negotiation on TFL finances in what only can be seen as a political attack that will punish hardworking Londoners simply for doing the right thing."

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps replied: "The letter that I received with the measures that the Mayor of London has to meet, these were actually outlined in the agreement, arrived on my desk three weeks late.

“Not unreasonably, on behalf of the taxpayers I therefore went back to him and asked him to clarify some of those points. He accuses us of playing politics with this issue. Completely untrue."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan on the Waterloo and City Line earlier this year

On Wednesday London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he planned to raise council tax in London by around £20 a year because the Government is “refusing to properly fund” public transport in the capital.

He declared that the increase is "not something I want to do" but claimed he is being "forced down this route" due to the lack of a long-term funding deal in relation to Transport for London.

The Department for Transport has previously insisted it has "repeatedly shown its commitment” to supporting TfL during the pandemic by providing “more than £4 billion in emergency funding".

The three-year hike in council tax would raise an estimated £172 million annually.

In addition, Mr Khan plans to increase the age of eligibility for free travel using the 60+ pass by 10% each year over the next 12 years.

He is also proposing to scrap cheaper off-peak fares for Tube journeys between Zone 1 and Heathrow, and raise the cost of an Oyster card deposit from £5 to £7.