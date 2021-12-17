The grandfather of four children who died in a house fire in south London fire has paid tribute to his "amazing, smart and beautiful" grandsons.

Jason Hoath posted a picture of the two sets of twins, Kyson, Bryson, Leyton and Logan, aged four and three holding hands with an emotional message.

"I am devastated to say that the horrendous house fire that took place in Sutton last night leading to four children losing their lives were my amazing smart and beautiful grandsons," he wrote.

"Kyson and Bryson, aged four and Leyton and Logan, aged three, were taken too soon.

"They will always be in our hearts and thoughts," it added. "Boys I love you forever, Grandad xxx"

Two of the boys were pupils at Westbourne Primary School in Sutton, which said it was "devastated" by the deaths.

In a statement, it said: "Westbourne Primary School and its entire community are devastated at the news of the tragic loss of the four children; our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with the family and anyone else affected by this heart-breaking event.

"We will continue to support the children, the staff, the families and the community through these very difficult times."

Mourners have been laying floral tributes, candles and teddy bears for the four children at the scene.

Flowers and soft toys at the scene

Matt Gray, manager of Sutton United football club, laid yellow-and-black team scarves outside the police cordon at the scene.

He said it was "such a tragic event to happen on our doorstep" and "a huge shock and obviously very devastating."

Reverend Frances Arnold, the priest of the local St Nicholas church, said: "It’s a great shock and tragic loss of life, young children, and so we’ll continue to offer our prayers for the family, the friends, the community here, the emergency services."