Almost a third of London's fire engines have been out of action this week, as fire and rescue services deal with "unprecedented" staff shortages because of rising Covid cases, union officials have said.

Official London Fire Brigade statistics show that 40 fire engines were unavailable on both the day and night shift on Thursday, following similar shortages last week, the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) said.

Almost 10% of operational firefighters have either tested positive or are self-isolating amid "skyrocketing" cases as the Omicron variant spreads in London, the FBU said.

Fire and rescue staffing levels in the capital were already low because of job cuts in recent years, the union said.

FBU London regional secretary Jon Lambe said: "The new Omicron variant is having a devastating impact on the London Fire Brigade, but this should not be affecting the Brigade the way it is, with almost a third of our fire engines unavailable.

"The reason that’s happening is firefighter numbers being too low, due to the devastating cuts imposed on the London Fire Brigade since 2010.

"London has lost one in five of its firefighters, 10 fire stations and 27 fire appliances since 2010, and seen huge cuts as a result of austerity such as almost 10% of its budget since 2016.

"Firefighters have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic assisting other agencies.

"Now, firefighters themselves need assistance and to be given the safety they require.”

Deputy Commissioner Richard Mills said: "Throughout the pandemic we have consistently met our attendance targets. These are to get the first fire engine to an incident within a London-wide average of six minutes and a second fire engine within a London-wide average of eight minutes.

"Like all other emergency services we have faced staffing challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We continue to face these challenges as new variants are found and restrictions are updated and changed. We follow the relevant Government guidance closely to keep our staff safe.

Mills said that staff or fire engines may be moved around daily to provide cover.