Where to get your booster jab in London this weekend

Football stadiums and a pharmacy offering a 24-hour 'jabathon' service are among sites giving booster jabs to Londoners this weekend, as a record number of vaccinations are set to be delivered across the capital.

Chelsea's Stamford Bridge, Wembley and Charlton's Valley stadium will be offering thousands of vaccinations, while racecourses Sandown Park and Chelmsford are among other sporting venues set to transform into vaccination hubs.

Christmas shoppers can grab a jab at Bluewater shopping centre in Kent and on London’s Oxford Street, where there will be a vaccine bus.

A health centre in Tottenham will be the first in London to offer jabs for 24 hours.

Morris House Group Practice on Lordship Lane in Haringey, north London, has already delivered more than 100,000 Covid vaccinations and is embarking on a "jabathon" from 6pm on Friday 17 December until 6pm on Saturday 18 December.

Eleven hospitals across London will also be offering boosters, including three that haven't previously offered jabs; West Middlesex Hospital, Gordon Hospital and Hillingdon Hospital.

Dr Vin Diwakar, Medical Director for the NHS in London said:

"NHS staff, volunteers and community groups are already working incredibly hard to deliver covid vaccines as swiftly as possible to protect the health of Londoners as the number of Omicron cases in the city continue to grow.

"The booster dramatically improves the level of protection against Omicron so we urge all adults to book or walk in to a number of convenient vaccination sites across the capital as soon as possible, with more to open in the coming weeks."

Booking jabs through eventbrite:

Vaccines can also be booked through the National Booking Service or by calling 119 and GP practices are also inviting those who are eligible.

Covid-19 case rates for London have risen to their highest level since early January, while the Omicron variant largely evades immunity from past coronavirus infection or two vaccine doses, new research suggested on Friday.

The risk of reinfection with Omicron is 5.4 times greater than that of the Delta variant, researchers at Imperial College London said.

People are eligible for boosters if they: