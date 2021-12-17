Woman arrested as two sets of twins die after south London house fire

Play video

A neighbour described how the fire brigade attempted to resuscitate the four children outside his home for "well over an hour", reports ITV News Correspondent Juliet Bremner

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect after four children died following an "intense" fire in a house in south London.

Two sets twin boys aged four and three were alone when they were rescued from a house on Collingwood Road in Sutton at around 7pm on Thursday, London Fire Brigade said.

Firefighters tried to resuscitate the children, believed to be called Kyson, Bryson, Leyton and Logan, at the scene but all four boys died in hospital later that evening.

A 27-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and remains in police custody, the Metropolitan Police said.

On Friday morning London Fire Brigade deputy commissioner Richard Mills said that the blaze was "very well-developed" when firefighters arrived.

A 'very traumatic' event

Play video

"Firstly, I’d like to acknowledge the terrible tragedy that took place last night and our thoughts remain with the family, friends and community of the sad loss of life of four young children," he told reporters at the scene.

"Yesterday evening, shortly before 7pm, fire crews attended the scene with eight fire engines and 60 firefighters.

"We rapidly entered the building with breathing apparatus crews and rescued four children from the building. We immediately carried out CPR resuscitation at the scene.

"The children were taken to a local hospital. And, sadly, those four children died later that evening."

Firefighters arrived at the scene within three minutes of being called out and the fire was under control by 8.36pm.

Emergency services at the scene in Sutton, south London Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Asked if anyone else was in the home, Mills said: "On arrival there were four children in the house."

He described the fire as a "very traumatic event" for crews.

"The age of the children, the fact they are so young will have a profound impact on them," he added.

Crews who attended are receiving counselling, he added.

Among flowers left at the scene on Friday were a bouquet with a message that read: "To Kyson Bryson Leyton + Logan. Sleep well. Love Grandad."

Flowers left at the scene of a fatal house fire in Sutton, south London

Met Police Superintendent Rob Shepherd said: "The thoughts of everyone at the South Area Command Unit are with the family and friends of these four young children, who have suffered such a devastating and tragic loss tonight.

"I know these sentiments will be shared by the local community, Sutton and London as a whole."

The grandfather of the four children fire paid tribute to his "amazing, smart and beautiful" grandsons.

Jason Hoath posted a picture of the boys holding hands with an emotional message.

The four children who died in the fire were "so well behaved" and "polite," according to a woman who works at a nearby shop.

The 24-year-old, who did not want to give her name, said the two sets of twin boys often came to her shop with their mother.

Flowers and soft toys placed in tribute to the four children who died following a house fire in Sutton, south London

She said: "They were always all holding hands, they were so well behaved, so polite."

Westbourne Primary School in Sutton said it was "devastated' by the deaths of the four boys – two of whom were pupils there – in a house fire.

In a statement, it said: "Westbourne Primary School and its entire community are devastated at the news of the tragic loss of the four children; our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with the family and anyone else affected by this heart-breaking event.

"We will continue to support the children, the staff, the families and the community through these very difficult times."

Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: "My thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of the four young children who tragically lost their lives in the fire in Sutton yesterday.

"I am being kept updated by the emergency services and I would like to thank them for their work in such sad circumstances."