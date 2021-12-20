Staff shortages amid rising Covid-19 infections and isolation requirements have forced the Natural History Museum to close in its doors in Christmas week.

The South Kensington Museum made the "difficult decision" to close from Tuesday for one week in the hope that "staffing levels will have recovered".

People with tickets for Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition or Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder of Nature will be refunded, the Museum said.

In a statement, it said: "We have made the difficult decision to close our South Kensington site from Tuesday December 21 due to front-of-house staff shortages which have been impacted by Covid-19 infections and isolation requirements."

"This is not a decision we have taken lightly but the safety of staff and visitors must always come first."

"If you have bought tickets for Wildlife Photographer of the Year or Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder of Nature for these dates, these will be cancelled and refunded. If you've bought tickets to one of our events we will email you with further information."

A string of shows have also had to cancel performances due to rising coronavirus cases.

The West End performance of Disney’s The Lion King will be closed from Tuesday due to “ongoing Covid-enforced absences” among the cast and crew.