A man and a teenage boy have been charged with the murder of a 32-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Kingston Upon Thames last week.

Sean Deery, 27, of no fixed address, and a 15-year-old boy were charged on Sunday with the murder of Farhad Khalili, the Metropolitan Police said.

They are due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Police said they were called to Surbiton Road in Kingston upon Thames just after 7pm on Wednesday December 15 following reports of a stabbing.

Officers and London Ambulance Service paramedics found Mr Khalili with stab wounds.

Despite efforts by emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.