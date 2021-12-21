The family of a missing 20-year-old student, who has not been seen since leaving Heaven near Charing Cross Railway Station on Friday night, are “extremely worried”.

Harvey Parker was last seen just after midnight on Friday as he left the club alone.

Calls to his telephone have gone unanswered, and the Metropolitan Police say there is “nothing to indicate any reason for him to go missing”.

Harvey Parker leaving Heaven nightclub.

A friend said the University of York music student had been to a Lil Simz concert in Brixton, south London, before going to Heaven Nightclub.

Mr Parker, of Lambeth, south London, is 5ft 8ins tall, of mixed race, has a slight build and short black hair.

Detective Sergeant Dick Nation, of the Area South safeguarding unit, said. “We have not been able to speak to Harvey on his phone and we are not aware of any reason why he should not be in contact with his family.

“Both his family and police are extremely worried by his disappearance and we are asking for anyone who may have seen Harvey after he left the club, or has any other information, to call police immediately.”

A message on Twitter from The University of York said people are “very concerned about our missing student Harvey Parker”.

A notice posted London LGBT+ Forums’ Network said “my friend is missing” and urged people to try and help find Mr Parker.

The Theatre Royal Stratford East said Mr Parker was a front-of-house member of staff and issued an appeal for help to find him.

The tweet was shared by playwright Jonathan Harvey and others.

Westminster School in London also tweeted an appeal using the hashtag #FindHarvey, stating he was a former pupil.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC. Please quote CAD 3134/18DEC21 or contact Lambeth Police, quoting reference 21MIS039522.