Christmas week is usually one of the busiest weeks of the year for restaurants, pubs and hotels - with many placing large orders for turkeys, Christmas puddings and other festive treats months ago. But as wave after wave of cancellations hit the hospitality industry, many restaurants are being left with unsold food, and fridges overstocked with festive treats ordered months ago. ITV News London reporter Callum Watkinson finds out how some in the capital are making the most of their excess stock to help those in need.