Fears are growing that vital health services in the capital will not be able to cope amid record breaking Covid infections in London, as the government stalled on introducing new restrictions ahead of Christmas.

London continues to be the epicentre of this Omicron-led wave, with the five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises all in the capital.

Lambeth continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 8,780 new cases in the seven days to December 17 – the equivalent of 2,728.3 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 761.6 in the seven days to December 10.

Wandsworth has the second highest rate, up from 751.8 to 2,643.9, with 8,718 new cases.

Hackney & City has the third highest rate, up from 676.7 to 2,352.3, with 6,866 new cases.

On Monday, Boris Johnson has delayed imposing new restrictions until after Christmas despite experts warning of "catastrophic" consequences if measures are not brought in in the coming days.

As many as one in three NHS staff in London could be off by New Year's Eve, the Health Service Journal (HSJ) predicts, as hospital admissions soar, putting the NHS, and already overstretched healthcare workers, under considerable strain.

The number of hospitalised Covid patients or patients who tested positive for Covid has gone up by 30% in a week in London. Nationally, the figure has only risen by 4%.

"We should not underplay how catastrophic it could potentially be," Lisa Elliott, Royal College of Nursing, regional director for London, told ITV News on Monday, describing the the situation as "very worrying".

The Natural History Museum is being forced to close its doors for a week due to “staff shortages” related to coronavirus. Credit: PA

On Tuesday, Cabinet Office minister Steve Barclay said the government was "looking closely at the data".

“We are looking particularly at the London data, there is a higher prevalence of Omicron particularly in London.”

Asked if he had been among members of the Cabinet calling for more data before new restrictions were introduced, Mr Barclay said: “I think it is right that the Cabinet has a full and robust discussion.

“That is what people would expect. It is right that we look at the balance between protecting lives and livelihoods.”

Mayor Sadiq Khan cancelled the capital’s New Year’s Eve celebrations on Monday, citing "public safety", while theatres, restaurants, bars and clubs have been hit by cancellations and Covid-related staff absences in what should be the busiest week of the year.

After a special two-hour meeting of the Cabinet on Monday, the prime minister said the government needs to be clearer about the rate of hospital admissions associated with Omicron, and the effectiveness of vaccines against it, before imposing additional measures in England to prevent the spread of the virus.

But Mr Johnson said the government will “reserve the possibility” of implementing new restrictions, causing opposition politicians to accuse him of lacking a clear plan.The latest government figures showed there were a further 91,743 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK as of 9am on Monday, with a further 44 deaths of people within 28 days of testing positive for the disease.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said there had been 8,044 additional confirmed cases of the Omicron variant reported across the UK, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 45,145.

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are all in London:

Lambeth (up from 761.6 to 2,728.3)

Wandsworth (751.8 to 2,643.9)

Hackney & City of London (676.7 to 2,352.3)

Islington (651.7 to 2,161.5)

Southwark (750.0 to 2,244.6)