Royal Albert Hall brings festive cheer with inclusive relaxed carol concert

Forget sitting up straight and no talking, the Royal Albert Hall's special carols is designed to be relaxing for the parents and the carers of people with dementia, autism, sensory and communication impairments and learning difficulties.

This carol concert encourages the audience to make as much noise as they like - munching, cuddling, sitting when you can stand, standing when you can sit - anything goes. This concert is part of the Hall’s Engagement programme and it offers a relaxed attitude to movement and noise in the auditorium, plus ‘chill-out’ spaces around the building.

And those Sally Williams talked to, certainly loved this inclusive sing-a-long that brought some much needed Christmas cheer.

This year, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Richard Cooke, along with the Royal Choral Society and the National Youth Choirs of Great Britain sang the world’s favourite carols, with organ accompaniment on the Voice of Jupiter – the Hall's 9,999 pipe organ.