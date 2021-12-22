Play video

Forget the Tube map or Google maps, if you looking for the best way around London, you need a six-year-old train buff.

Lewis Wing, from east London is an expert on the Tube, having visited all 272 tube stations in the last four years.

Lewis can give you the train route to get anywhere in the capital - all from memory. His bedroom in Stratford is even decorated to look like a Transport for London office.

Lewis became fascinated by the capital's transport network after travelling on the DLR and Tube.

No surprise when he grows up he wants to be a train driver... or maybe even the head of TfL.

His dad, Pete, said: "Soon as the two new stations opened at Battersea Power station and Nine Elms, he was adamant he wanted to go there on the day so straight after school we were on the tube and down there - and got his picture taken at the new stations."

His dad hopes his son's efforts make it into the Guinness Book of Records

Meanwhile Lewis is considering a new track, his next goal is to visit every top tier football stadium.

Anna Geary gets onboard to put Lewis' knowledge to the test.