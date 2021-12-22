The mother of a father-of-three fatally shot in Croydon has told those responsible for the death of her son they "broke dozens of hearts" as she made a fresh appeal for information about her son's death.

In an open letter to Mr Mitchell's killer, his mother, Maura, described him as a family man who always had a smile on his face.

Her plea comes as Crimestoppers put up a £20,000 reward for information into the fatal shooting.

Mr Mitchell, 35, was with friends at a silent disco at a flat in Birdhurst Road, Croydon on the night of his murder.

Police were called shortly before 5am on Saturday, 2 October, to reports of a man shot in a car park.

Mr Mitchell died at the scene of shotgun wounds to the head.

A 25-year-old man was arrested and released on bail to return to a south London police station.

Maura describes her son as a "cheeky child" who, as he grew older was "always sporting a cheeky grin and trying to play tricks on me".

“Everyone remembers Leroy with a smile on his face, and his dimples showing," she writes.

Leroy enjoyed fishing at Norwood Lakes.

The letter continues: “Leroy was a central part of our family, and in the weeks before Leroy passed, he was planning to get everyone together. Siblings, cousins, family and friends - Leroy loved us to all be close.

“Leroy fell in love with his fiancée Louise after they met in 2004. When he died, they had been together for 17 years, and Leroy had three sweet children who we call his ‘mini-me's’.

“Leroy had picked up an interest in fishing. He and his friends would go to Norwood Lakes for the afternoon, but they’d always end up talking deep in to the night, sharing stories and, occasionally, catching a fish or two.

“On Monday last week, I held a funeral for the man I describe in this letter - my own son. I cannot believe that, this Christmas and every Christmas after this, my family will be without one of their most valued members, and my grandchildren will be without their father.

“I want to direct this message to whoever is responsible for killing my son: You know who you are. You have broken dozens of people’s hearts. Your actions have left a mark on my entire family.”

“To the Croydon community, and anyone who has information about what happened to my son

“Whilst the person or people responsible for Leroy’s death are free, there should be no silence on the streets.

“Please read my letter. Please think about coming forward.”

To support the Metropolitan Police with their investigation, the independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information they exclusively receive – either online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555 111 - that leads to the conviction of the person or people responsible for Leroy Mitchell’s murder.

Information passed directly to police will not qualify for this reward. Only information passed to Crimestoppers using the untraceable anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or via the 0800 555 111 freephone number will qualify.

To contact police directly, please call the Incident Room on 020 8785 8244 and quote CAD1523/02OCT21.