A man who lunged at an NHS doctor with a knife as he attempted to steal the victim's PlayStation 5 will avoid jail.

Enver Francis, 18, from Peckham pleaded guilty to attempted robbery, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of counterfeit currency for intent at Snaresbrook Crown Court on 27 May.

On Monday, he was sentenced at the same court to 24 months in prison, suspended for two years, for attempted robbery, six months suspended for two years for possession of an offensive weapon, and 24 months suspended for two years for possession of counterfeit currency with intent.

Francis was also ordered to pay the victim a total of £156.00 in compensation.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was contacted by Francis after he posted a PlayStation 5 games console for sale on an online marketplace.

They agreed to meet at the nursing staff accommodation for the Whittington Hospital on Sunday, 21 February. Francis was asked to wait in the communal waiting area so the victim could fetch the console.

The victim left the console behind a protected electric key fob door in order to check the money before handing it over. When he asked to see the money, Francis tried to grab hold of his lanyard before punching the victim in the right side of his ribs and lunging at him with a hunting knife.

Francis fled after a bystander called security.

He was later arrested at his home where property officers seized counterfeit notes to the value of £1,120.

Detective Constable Ishmael Donegan, from Central North Basic Command Unit, said: “Francis travelled across London armed with a hunting knife after contacting the victim through an online buying and selling website. He showed no regard for the victim’s safety who could’ve sustained serious injury.“I ask that sellers and buyers on marketplace websites be extra cautious when meeting individuals in person."

Francis was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, along with the above offences. The offence of grievous bodily harm was left on file.