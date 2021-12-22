River Thames searched in hunt for missing music student Harvey Parker

The River Thames near Embankment is being scoured as part of the search for missing student Harvey Parker, who was last seen on Friday after leaving Heaven nightclub at around 2.15am.

The Metropolitan Police said investigators had viewed CCTV near the Golden Jubilee Bridge and believe Mr Parker, 20, may have entered the water there. The force said that there was nothing to suggest anyone else was involved.

CCTV footage showed Mr Parker walking into Craven Street and then south towards the Embankment, and he has not been seen since.

A friend said the University of York music student had been to a Little Simz concert in Brixton, south London before going to the nightclub.

Harvey Parker leaving Heaven nightclub.

Detective Chief Inspector Lucy O’Connor said: “We are doing all we can to find Harvey, and working closely with our colleagues in the Marine Policing Unit.

“We are keeping Harvey’s family fully informed of any developments; and the thoughts of my colleagues and I are with them at this distressing time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC. Please quote CAD 3134/18DEC21.