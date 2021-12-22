The day in the life of a busy London vaccine clinic

Play video

A day in the life of a busy booster vaccine clinic. ITV News London reporter Sam Holder talks to volunteers getting shots in arms before the new year.

The number of daily jabs given in London has doubled since Boris Johnson announced boosters for all before the New Year.

Staff and volunteers Bocking Street vaccination centre in east London are among those shouldering the burden of the prime minister's promise.

The day starts with a 7:45am huddle and often ends at 9pm. Amber is working an 8-8 shift, standing for 12 hours outside the centre to guide and help the public.

GPs often come in for three hours to help out after their work day with some working six days in a row.

Without volunteers, the rollout would be nearly impossible. Ezra, 16, helps guide people to the waiting room.

Wednesday is set to be a mammoth day, with the army arriving the centre to help administer jabs for even more walk ins.

Sam Holder meets the real life helpers trying to save Christmas.