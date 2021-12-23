Play video

The Matrix saga helped set a new standard for sci fi action movies. ITV News reporter Charlotte Cross hears from stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as the fourth film is released

It has been more than 20 years since the Matrix franchise broke the sci-fi mould and watched Thomas Anderson, aka computer hacker Neo and watched as he chose between the blue pill and the red pill.

Now Neo and Trinity are back with a fourth film, The Matrix Resurrections.

The film promises a number of throwback moments and Easter eggs for diehard fans.

ITV News London reporter Charlotte Cross hears from Keanu Reeves and the rest of the stars of The Matrix Resurrections.