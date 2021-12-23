Met Police officer accused of rape released from prison for Christmas

A Metropolitan Police officer accused of rape is to be released from prison for Christmas after being granted bail.

Pc Adam Zaman, 28, is charged with raping a woman while off-duty at the Andaz Hotel in Liverpool Street, central London, in October.

He has been suspended from his post with the Metropolitan Police, which he has held since 2016.

On Thursday, Zaman, of Romford, east London, appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Wormwood Scrubs.

During the hearing, Judge Mark Lucraft QC granted the defendant conditional bail.

The court heard that no trial date had yet been set for Zaman’s case.

However, the judge indicated that efforts are under way to find a slot as soon as possible when the lawyers in the case are available.