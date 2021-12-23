As many as one in 30 people in London had Covid in the week ending December 16, the highest estimate since comparable figures began in autumn 2020, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Nearly 1.2 million people in private households in England had Covid-19 in the same week, or around one in 45 – up from one in 60 in the previous week.

The high case numbers are beginning to translate into hospital admissions which almost doubled in the past week.

A total of 2,097 people were in hospital in London with Covid-19 as of 8am on December 23, according to new figures from NHS England.

This is the highest number since February 27 and is up 44% from a week earlier.

During the second wave of coronavirus, the number peaked at 7,917 on January 18.

Across England, 7,114 patients were in hospital with Covid-19 on December 23, the highest number since November 4 and up 11% week-on-week.

The second-wave peak for England was 34,336 on January 18.

The NHS is also grappling with staff shortages. A total of 3,874 NHS staff at acute hospital trusts in London were absent for Covid-19 reasons on December 19, more than double the number a week earlier (1,540) and more than three times the number at the start of the month (1,174), according to new figures from NHS England.

The total includes staff who were ill with Covid-19 or who were having to self-isolate.

Across England as a whole, 18,829 NHS staff at acute trusts were absent due to Covid-19 reasons on December 19, up 54% from 12,240 a week earlier and up 51% from 12,508 at the start of the month.