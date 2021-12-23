A prisoner has pleaded guilty to killing a custody officer by kicking her head so hard it caused "catastrophic" brain injuries as she escorted him from Blackfriars Crown Court.

Humphrey Burke, 28, had previously been mentally unfit to stand trial over the death of 54-year-old grandmother Lorraine Barwell on July 1 2015 as he has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia

Burke denied murder and pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

He had been handed a hospital order after a jury found he had caused her devastating brain injuries following a trial of facts.

On Thursday, Burke appeared at the Old Bailey for a plea hearing before Judge Mark Lucraft QC.

Prosecutor Tom Little QC told the court that in light of a medical report, it was “one of those cases in which the Crown have taken the view, carefully considered, that there would not be a proper basis for seeking a conviction for murder”.

He added: “Our position is a plea that relies on the partial defence of diminished responsibility would be acceptable to the Crown.”

54-year-old grandmother Lorraine Barwell. Credit: PA

Judge Lucraft adjourned sentencing to January 11 next year.

Burke was further remanded into custody at the secure hospital where he has been held.

At the time, a psychiatric report had been prepared but no definitive diagnosis of mental illness had been made.

Burke lost control as Mrs Barwell handcuffed herself to him to escort him to a prison van along with two other female officers, one of whom was "shadowing" on her first day in the job.

Male officers stepped in to help restrain Burke and get him to his feet now handcuffed behind his back after he appeared to collapse on the ground.

The court heard that Mrs Barwell then lost control of his head and he kicked her twice, once in the arm or body and then a devastating blow to the head, causing catastrophic brain injuries.

An earlier trial of facts had heard how Ms Barwell had worked for security firm Serco for more than 10 years.

Gia Sofokli, who had been shadowing her on her first day in the job, described the attack at Blackfriars Crown Court in London.

She had said: “He just literally pulled his leg back and kicked her…

“She screamed quite loud and then it was about two seconds before he swung again with his foot but this time it got her in the face.

“Her head went back but it did not smack the floor. It just snapped back.”