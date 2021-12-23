Tube chaos as Covid-related absences force line closures and delays

The Waterloo & City line has been forced to close from Thursday until early January due to Covid-related staff absences.

Transport for London say it currently has 500 "non-office-based" staff off either ill with Covid or self-isolating and the impact is being felt across the network. The Circle, Hammersmith and City, and Bakerloo lines were all running with delays on Thursday morning.

The 'drain', which shuttles commuters between Waterloo and Bank, was closed as drivers were being diverted to the Central line, one of the busiest Tube lines.

TfL said it was doing everything it could to "mitigate the impact and minimise the effect on our customers".

A TfL spokesperson said: "Like many businesses and organisations around the country, we are experiencing the effects of the pandemic with a number of staff ill due to Covid or self-isolating.

"Since the government advised people to work from home, we have seen fewer customers commuting and the coming festive period will reduce ridership further. The Central line has remained busier than the Waterloo & City line, which is currently experiencing very low demand, so our Waterloo & City line drivers will be driving Central line trains to ensure we can continue to provide a good service where there is greater demand. As a result, services on the Waterloo & City line will be suspended on Thursday until early January.

"Customers will still have a wide range of travel options, and while we continue to do all we can to keep operating a normal service, we advise everyone to check our website and the TfL Go app before they travel as other services may be affected at short notice by staff absences."

Omicron is now the dominant variant among new cases of coronavirus in London, with 90% of infections likely to be Omicron forcing many people to self-isolate over the festive period.

Passenger numbers have plummeted since people in England have been advised to work from home since Monday December 13.