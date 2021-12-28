Croydon stabbing: Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder after boy's death

Jermaine Cools was 14-years-old when he died

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 14-year-old in south London.

Officers were called to London Road, Croydon, at 6.40pm on November 18 to reports of a fight among a group of people.

No suspects or victims were found at the scene, but police were called at around 7.10pm to a south London hospital where Jermaine Cools had self-presented with stab wounds.

Despite the efforts of medical staff, the 14-year-old from Croydon was pronounced dead. A post-mortem examination gave the boy’s cause of death as multiple stab wounds.

After Jermaine's death, his father told ITV News: "He was a family boy... friends and family they're going to miss him and the way he was, like an angel, a happy boy."

A 16-year-old has now been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Officers are calling for any witnesses or anyone with any information to call them on 101, quoting reference CAD 6179/18Nov, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or go online at crimestoppers-uk.org.