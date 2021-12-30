How to look out for the signs of breast cancer:

The first noticeable symptom is usually a lump or area of thickened breast tissue. Most breast lumps are not cancerous, but it is always best to have them checked by a doctor. Breast pain is not usually a symptom of breast cancer, but there are a number of other symptoms. The NHS website advises people to see a GP if they notice any of these symptoms:

A change in the size or shape of one or both breasts

Discharge from either nipple, which may be streaked with blood

A lump or swelling in either armpit

Dimpling on the skin of the breasts

A rash on or around the nipple

A change in the appearance of the nipple, such as becoming sunken into the breast

What are the causes of breast cancer?

The exact causes of breast cancer are not fully understood.

However, certain factors are known to increase the risk of breast cancer.

These include age, a family history of breast cancer, a previous diagnosis of breast cancer, a previous non-cancerous breast lump, being tall, overweight or obese, and drinking alcohol.

What are the treatments?

There are a range of different treatment options for breast cancer including surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, hormonal therapy, or targeted cancer drugs.

Doctors work out the best treatment plan for each patient and sometimes this can involve a combination of different treatments.

Is there more than one type of breast cancer?

There are several different types of breast cancer, which develop in different parts of the breast.

Non-invasive breast cancer (carcinoma in situ) is found in the ducts of the breast which has not spread into the breast tissue surrounding the ducts.

This type of cancer is usually found during a mammogram and rarely shows as a breast lump.

Invasive breast cancer is where the cancer cells have spread through the lining of the ducts into the surrounding breast tissue.

This is the most common type of breast cancer, according to the NHS.

Other, less common types of breast cancer include invasive (and pre-invasive) lobular breast cancer, inflammatory breast cancer, and Paget’s disease of the breast.

Breast cancer can spread to other parts of the body, usually through the blood or the axillary lymph nodes – small lymphatic glands that filter bacteria and cells from the mammary gland.

If this happens, it is known as secondary, or metastatic, breast cancer.

Useful links for more information and advice:

CoppaFeel

Breast Cancer Now

Breast Cancer Support

Macmillan Cancer Support

Cancer Research UK

KMC Foundation-Cancer Awareness Network