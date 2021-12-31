A couple have denied flooding their neighbour’s alleyway by overwatering plants and putting barbed wire on garden fencing as part of a harassment campaign.

Sandra Durdin, 58, and Trevor Dempsey, 62, are accused of embarking on a year-long harassment campaign against their now former Chingford, east London, neighbour.

The couple are also alleged to have erected props and dolls, put up a piece of black felt with colourful paint on it, and parked vehicles on Joanne Shreeves’ driveway.

Both pleaded not guilty to a charge of harassment when they appeared together in the dock at Thames Magistrates’ Court in Bow on Thursday.

The couple no longer live in the house on the left, and have since moved away from Chingford. Credit: PA

Their actions were aimed at “causing distress” to Ms Shreeves between June 2020 and August 2021, the charges state.

Durdin, who is also accused of destroying a £1,350 CCTV camera belonging to Ms Shreeves in May 2021, pleaded not guilty to a charge of criminal damage.

She and Dempsey were conditionally bailed to appear for a two-day trial at Stratford Magistrates’ Court in east London from April 11.

The couple are now living in Ramsgate, Kent.