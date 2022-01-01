A teenage boy stabbed to death in Croydon on Thursday has been named by police.

Zaian Aimable-Lina, 15, died at the scene of the attack in Ashburton Park, Croydon, south London, shortly after 7.30pm.

The teen became the second to die in the space of one hour on Thursday, as the capital ended 2021 with a record knife death toll.

The Metropolitan Police said a post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the heart.

A 15-year-old boy remains in custody on suspicion of murder.

A second fatal stabbing, this time of a 16-year-old boy in Yiewsley, west London, less than an hour later, made 2021 the deadliest year on record for teenage homicides in London.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard, who is leading the Specialist Crime Command investigation team, said: “My thoughts continue to be with Zaian’s family and friends as they cope with this tragic loss.

Paramedic equipment on the ground at Ashburton Park, Croydon, after the teen stabbed to death on Thursday. Credit: PA

“My team are continuing to work around the clock so that we can give Zaian’s family the answers they deserve.

“Zaian’s death has sent shockwaves through the local community and London as a whole.

“He was just 15 years old and had his whole life ahead of him and we need the community to work with us to bring those responsible to justice.

“No matter how insignificant you may think it, if you have information that can help, you must do the right thing and contact us immediately.”