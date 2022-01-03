A teenage boy has been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old in south London.

The 15-year-old suspect, who has not been named by police because of his age, is due to appear before magistrates in Bromley on Tuesday (January 4).

Zaian Aimable-Lina died at the scene of the incident in Ashburton Park, Croydon, shortly after 7.30pm on Thursday (December 30).

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the heart.

Police in Ashburton Park Credit: PA

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard said Zaian’s death "has sent shockwaves through the local community and London as a whole".

Another boy, also 15, has been released under investigation having originally been arrested on suspicion of murder.