Play video

Tap above to watch video report by Divya Kohli

A boy from Twickenham who could barely lift a trumpet when he first started playing is using his musical skills to help patients and hospital staff smile over Christmas.

Eight-year-old Nelson Fraser set himself the challenge of playing Christmas songs on his trumpet at twelve different hospitals over the twelve days of Christmas.

Nelson's challenge began on Christmas Day at Watford General Hospital and finishes on Wednesday at Kingston Hospital.

"We were talking about Christmas and the children who were sick and we wanted to thank the NHS for all their work in the last year," Nelson told ITV News.

He is being kept company by his sister Kaja who collects cash donations which have kept rolling in to the delight of Nelson's mum.

Play video

"We didn’t expect it, we thought we’d be lucky to get £500 from friends and family so we are blown away by people’s reactions it’s been wonderful," said mum Kasia Oberc.

"It’s been wonderful it’s been so nice.

"They’ve had sweets brought out by doctors and nurses and given some Panettone which is his absolute favourite!

"On Christmas Day we were at Watford General Hospital where the fire service were delivering presents and they had a sing-a-long with Nelson and there was lots of cheering and clapping.

"He started playing aged 4-and-a-half when he could barely lift a trumpet!" Kasia added.

Nelson even earned himself the name 'The Boy On The Balcony' during the first Covid lockdown after performing 'One Day Over the Rainbow' instead of clapping.

He is now on course to raise £2,000 for children's charity Barnardo's after his epic 12 day performance.