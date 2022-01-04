Londoners face travel disruption on the first morning commute of 2022

Rail passengers were hit by disruption on the first working day of 2022 in London due to a combination of faults and Covid-related staff shortages.

No London Overground services were able to run between Clapham Junction and Surrey Quays on Tuesday morning due to a fault on a train.

Urgent repairs were being carried out to replace part of the signalling system in Slade Green, south-east London, following an electrical fault.

It meant the line through the station towards Dartford was blocked, affecting Southeastern trains.

Customer information sign at Victoria train station

Network Rail tweeted that it sent technicians to Lewisham, also in south-east London, to fix a new set of points which “worked fine all night in testing and of course has gone wrong now”.

It caused disruption to Southeastern services on one of the main lines into the capital.

Journeys were also being hit by operators using reduced timetables to try to improve reliability after weeks of short-notice cancellations due to staff shortages caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Southern is not serving London Victoria until January 10, while CrossCountry has removed around 50 daily trains from its timetables until next week.

Across the country demand for rail travel is at around 50% of pre-pandemic levels, partly due to the guidance for people to work from home.